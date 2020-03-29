Catawba County has a total of 14 coronavirus cases as of Sunday.
A total of 503 people have been tested for the virus and 172 of those tests came back negative, according to a press release from the county. No deaths associated with the virus have been reported.
As of Sunday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services reported a total of 1,040 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state with 18,945 tests completed. The department also reported 91 people are currently hospitalized.
Catawba County Public Health is investigating confirmed cases to identify close contacts that may be affected, according to the release. Close contact is defined as being within approximately six feet of a person infected for 10 minutes or longer.
Public Health is also assessing the risk of exposure to others and advising them on appropriate monitoring, testing and additional protective measures on a case-by-case basis. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and testing.
