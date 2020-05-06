Catawba County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
The new case puts the county’s total confirmed cases at 66. That number is not a complete count of coronavirus cases in the county, because not everyone with COVID-19 is tested, according to public health.
Of the 66 people confirmed to have COVID-19 with a test, 41 of them have recovered, according to public health. The number of people who have recovered is up by three from Tuesday.
Four people are hospitalized and Catawba County has had one death, which was reported in early April.
There are at least 12,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
At least 477 people have died statewide with COVID-19, and 516 people are hospitalized.
Statewide, at least 164,482 tests for COVID-19 have been completed. In Catawba County, 1,053 have been done and came back negative, according to public health.
