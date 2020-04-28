There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Catawba County as of Tuesday, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
The new case brings the county total to 54 confirmed cases. Those cases do not include all cases of coronavirus in the county, because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.
Four people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, the same number as Monday.
At least 35 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Catawba County, one more than Monday, according to the website.
Burke County reported 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, up by seven cases from Monday.
Caldwell County reported no new confirmed cases, leaving the county total at 33. At least 20 people have recovered from the virus in Caldwell County, according to the county.
Alexander County did not report any new cases of COVID-19, leaving the county at four confirmed cases.
Statewide there are at least 9,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the N,C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 342 people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus in North Carolina, up 36 deaths from Monday. At least 463 people are hospitalized, down from 473 on Monday.
At least 112,752 tests have been completed for COVID-19 in North Carolina. At least 15 more negative results were confirmed in Catawba County on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total negative tests to 880.
