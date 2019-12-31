NEWTON — Carolina Caring’s Center for Grief & Healing is hosting a group for men who have experienced loss in their life.
The informal group, led by a male bereavement counselor, provides a warm and welcoming space for men who are grieving the loss of someone they love.
The group will meet on the second and fourth Mondays of every month at 9 a.m. at Hardee’s, 6090 N.C. 19 North in Denver, N.C. It is open to the community as well as to current clients.
For more information about the group or Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.carolinacaring.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.