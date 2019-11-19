Nautica Mercedes Brinkley, 19, was shot in the face at a Hickory home earlier this month. She is now in stable condition, Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Brinkley was at a home on 19th Avenue SW in Hickory on Nov. 4 when a 15-year-old male shot her in the face, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Turk said the shooting was intentional.
Brinkley was taken to a Charlotte hospital soon after the shooting and the 15-year-old was arrested and taken into custody, according to the previous article.
A .22 caliber shell casing and a box of .22 Hornady bullets were recovered from the scene, according to the previous article. Turk said the gun used in the shooting was also seized.
