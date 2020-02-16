Pastelak wants to institute term limits to bring in new ideas to the board. The lack of term limits also enables corruption by allowing incumbents to develop connections that lead to unfair advantages, including in the awarding of contracts, Pastelak said.
He said he’d only serve two terms if elected.
Pastelak said he’s running in part because of the difficulty he had navigating the existing regulations for opening businesses. He believes creating a business service position to provide a single point of contact would simplify the process and help business owners.
On taxes, Pastelak wants to move away from the property tax, which he believes imposes financial burdens on older people by making it difficult for them to retire and keep up with tax payments. He suggests increases to the sales tax. However, he said he wants to put any tax changes up for a vote by the people.
Do you consider yourself a conservative and what does it mean to be a conservative when it comes to county government?
I am definitely a conservative and I am pretty far right.
I want to take out all the regulation that we have, all the hoops that we have to jump through because we say it’s all in the name of safety and public health and all this but a lot of this stuff is just meaningless words. It’s not really there to protect anybody and it doesn’t really protect anybody.
I want to make it easier for people to be able to open businesses and do the things that they want to do within the county.
Is there a belief or policy idea you could not compromise on?
On a local level, I don’t know that that would come up but … being pro-life as well as pro-Second Amendment. I mean, those are two things that I wouldn’t compromise on. Any kind of limitation to freedom of speech or any limitation to our constitutional rights, I would not budge on.
Was there a time you ever took a principled stand even though it was unpopular? If not why not and if so why was it important you took that stand?
When I graduated Bandys High School, I mean most of the people around this area … residents are mainly Christian and mostly conservative views.
So when I went to UNC-Charlotte I got a real culture shock.
I actually lived in the international floor and I got a lot of hazing done to me because of my Christian faith but I felt like it was important and I stood strong on that.
And even now, running for commissioner, some of the things on Facebook that I’ve gotten. People don’t agree with me letting my Christian faith be my moral compass and guide me on issues, which I find crazy.
So whatever the subject is, whatever the issue is, I’m going to put it before my Christian faith and what’s right is going to be right and what’s wrong is going to be wrong.
What is your favorite thing to do in Catawba County?
I love throwing axes. It’s a fun time though and it’s something the whole family does.
My son, my daughter … and then me and my wife, we all can go over there and throw axes and spend some family time together.
