Hollo said he is pro-life and opposes restrictions on gun rights. He opposes sanctuary immigration policies.
On taxes, he said he wants to gradually transition away from the state income tax and toward the sales tax for the majority of state revenue.
He wants to find ways to lower prescription drug prices. He opposes Medicaid expansion.
What experiences and qualities would make you an effective representative of Catawba and Alexander counties?
In the House of Representatives, I was a proven conservative. People didn’t have to guess how I would stand on an issue. I protected the unborn. I protected people all the way through life and into old age. I was for lower taxes, pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment.
What is the greatest challenge this district faces and what would you like to see done to address that challenge?
I think some of the challenge in this district is that we’re in the western part of the state and it seems like a lot of our resources have gone to the eastern part over the years and somewhat to the central part.
I think the challenges would be to work with the county governments and try to get some of those resources over this way. Certainly, as you get into the service of the state, you find that it takes a little while to build up the rapport with other legislators in order to work with them in order to move some of the assets over to this part of the state and part of that is economic development.
We need to diversify the economy of this area so that when the downturn does occur, we’re ready for it.
If you could see only one of your policy ideas become law, what would it be?
I would say a policy that would ensure that people have the right to freedom to do whatever they want to do, not what the government tells them to do – less restrictions, less oversight, more ability to do what they feel they need to do with their money, with their family, with their career.
Would you say your views completely align with the views of the Republican Party or are there areas where your views deviate?
I feel that my views are in line with the Republican Party. Republicans believe that less government is better and I’m certainly in line with that. I’m pro-individual rights, whether it be economic issues or Second Amendment issues or any of those things that are important to the average person.
