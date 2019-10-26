A Valdese man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Morganton man on Saturday afternoon.
Pheng Lee, 41, of 1288 Gardiol Ave. NE in Valdese, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jacob Hmoo Lor, 19, of Morganton, according to a warrant issued by Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Lor’s father, who is 45, also was shot at the home on Ross Street where the murder occurred. He was airlifted to Atrium Hospital in Charlotte and is in critical condition, MDPS Maj. Tony Lowdermilk said. His identity has yet to be released.
The shooting occurred around 12:03 p.m. and led to a search for Lee, who had fled on a bicycle. He was apprehended by Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a K-9 officer on Sundown Road, several miles from where the shooting occurred, minutes after a BOLO was sent out, according to Lowdermilk.
Lowdermilk said that the suspect and victims were acquaintences.
Louis Lor, who is Jacob’s cousin and the nephew of the other victim, said Lee had encounters with the family in the past.
“We always thought he was kind of sketchy,” he told The News Herald. “My uncle was nice enough to, you know, accept anyone and to see past their stuff.”
MDPS sent out a reverse 911 message around 1 p.m. alerting residents in the area to shelter in place as there was an Asian male suspect on the loose who was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.
Lee is being held in the Burke-Catawba Jail without bond and has a court date of Oct. 28.
More information on this story will be published as it becomes available.
