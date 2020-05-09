My husband, Mark, and I have two grown daughters. This photo, taken after the birth of our younger daughter, Jocelyn, is a good representation of our lives right now. Jocelyn, who lives and works in Washington, DC, is close now. She came to Hickory on March 14 after the preschool where she is a teacher and administrator closed due to the pandemic.
Our older daughter, Eleanor, is not as close. She moved to New York on March 8 for a new job and lives in Brooklyn. We said, come stay with us. She did not want to put us at risk. We’ll have a Zoom call on Mother’s Day, but now every day is special with both daughters – Jocelyn, as we plan meals and inquire about each other’s work and Eleanor, as she keeps in touch with what we jokingly call our daily “welfare checks.” In this pandemic I have more interaction with them both. I worry more, too. That’s what mothers and fathers do. Worry. Love. Cherish.
