My Mother’s Day will probably be similar to those who have their children and grandchildren living in communities outside of our immediate area. As most, my husband and I have not had actual contact with our family since the stay-at-home order started.
This year we are fortunate to have access to Facetime and/or Zoom. Without either, Mother’s Day would seem much more isolated from our family. Both platforms will allow us to “see,” interact and celebrate with our loved ones. We do plan to have a special take-out meal from a local restaurant with two friends, but we, of course, will observe social distancing and will enjoy our meal outside in the fresh air. During this time, local friends are even more important. Oftentimes, friends are like family. Staying connected with family and friends, even in this time of social distancing, is extremely important to us.
