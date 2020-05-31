Letter: With precautions in place, hospital returns to tests, surgeries
0 comments

Letter: With precautions in place, hospital returns to tests, surgeries

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

With precautions in place, hospital returns to tests, surgeries

Catawba Valley Health System entered the fight against COVID-19 in early March. We have seen our organization, our community, our state and our world be transformed since then. At our hospital, we implemented unprecedented changes in response to the pandemic in order to keep our staff and our patients safe. The work done by those on the front lines and in support of these efforts has been nothing short of extraordinary.

We describe our promise to the community with the phrase “where compassion meets innovation.” It is not an exaggeration to say we have seen both compassion and innovation reach even greater heights among our doctors, nurses, administrators and support staff. We mobilized an Incident Command Center before even the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed, and we continue to operate that Command Center 24/7. Our leaders are ensuring all who enter our facilities and clinics are safe, given the support and comfort they deserve, and receiving the highest-quality care available.

Initial projections of COVID-19 cases were alarming, but our planning and preparation was thorough and well-coordinated. Critical care unit (CCU) capabilities were expanded throughout our medical center, singularly focused on ensuring all patients with COVID-19 symptoms were isolated and receiving safe care. In an abundance of caution — and in accordance with local, state and federal guidance — we suspended non-emergent tests, procedures and surgeries, as well as prohibiting visitation except for extreme circumstances. Again, all our actions centered on one thing: safety.

We are proud to report that all within our organization have performed exceptionally, with many employees often serving in non-traditional roles in order to assist our response planning. These heroic efforts have allowed us to begin transitioning back to offering tests, diagnostics, procedures and surgeries that had been suspended. Extra processes are in place to protect patients needing those services, including being tested for COVID-19 before their procedures, the requirement to wear masks, and being screened at the door before entering. Physical distancing is enforced throughout our facilities and, in the case of our physician practices, tele-health or curbside services are often an option.

While we know there is still uncertainty about the prevalence and duration of this virus, our message to our community is that our hospital is a safe place to be, and that you should not delay getting the care you need from us if you are ill or injured. An unfortunate result from this crisis is that patients with serious conditions have been staying away from the hospital and their doctors’ offices out of fear of the virus. You need to know that we have taken extraordinary measures to ensure that all patients are safe, that our facilities are clean, and that we segregate those with respiratory symptoms from all other patients. By putting off care for illness or injury, you could be putting yourself at risk.

Therefore, we want to reassure our community that we have remained ahead of the virus with planning and preparation, and we have remained diligent in maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality as well. Your trust in our organization is cherished. We look forward to serving you and your family’s needs.

Eddie Beard, RN, President and CEO

Philip Greene, MD, Chief of the Medical Staff

Catawba Valley Health System

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

States hit hardest by the opioid crisis
Health and Fitness

States hit hardest by the opioid crisis

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the growing opioid crisis a public health emergencyDespite the nationwide increase in opioid-related death rates, not all states have felt the impact equally. 

The most polluted cities in America
Health and Fitness

The most polluted cities in America

While air pollution in the U.S. has improved remarkably since the passage of the Clean Air Act, millions of people nationwide still live in counties where air pollution levels exceeded air quality standards.

When can you be around others? CDC updates coronavirus guidance
Health and Fitness

When can you be around others? CDC updates coronavirus guidance

  • Updated

People who have been sick with coronavirus infections should stay away from other people until they've gone at least three days with no fever, have seen symptoms improve, and until it's been 10 days since they first noticed symptoms, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News