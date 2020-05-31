Letter: With precautions in place, hospital returns to tests, surgeries

With precautions in place, hospital returns to tests, surgeries
Catawba Valley Health System entered the fight against COVID-19 in early March. We have seen our organization, our community, our state and our world be transformed since then. At our hospital, we implemented unprecedented changes in response to the pandemic in order to keep our staff and our patients safe. The work done by those on the front lines and in support of these efforts has been nothing short of extraordinary.
We describe our promise to the community with the phrase “where compassion meets innovation.” It is not an exaggeration to say we have seen both compassion and innovation reach even greater heights among our doctors, nurses, administrators and support staff. We mobilized an Incident Command Center before even the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed, and we continue to operate that Command Center 24/7. Our leaders are ensuring all who enter our facilities and clinics are safe, given the support and comfort they deserve, and receiving the highest-quality care available.
Initial projections of COVID-19 cases were alarming, but our planning and preparation was thorough and well-coordinated. Critical care unit (CCU) capabilities were expanded throughout our medical center, singularly focused on ensuring all patients with COVID-19 symptoms were isolated and receiving safe care. In an abundance of caution — and in accordance with local, state and federal guidance — we suspended non-emergent tests, procedures and surgeries, as well as prohibiting visitation except for extreme circumstances. Again, all our actions centered on one thing: safety.
We are proud to report that all within our organization have performed exceptionally, with many employees often serving in non-traditional roles in order to assist our response planning. These heroic efforts have allowed us to begin transitioning back to offering tests, diagnostics, procedures and surgeries that had been suspended. Extra processes are in place to protect patients needing those services, including being tested for COVID-19 before their procedures, the requirement to wear masks, and being screened at the door before entering. Physical distancing is enforced throughout our facilities and, in the case of our physician practices, tele-health or curbside services are often an option.
While we know there is still uncertainty about the prevalence and duration of this virus, our message to our community is that our hospital is a safe place to be, and that you should not delay getting the care you need from us if you are ill or injured. An unfortunate result from this crisis is that patients with serious conditions have been staying away from the hospital and their doctors’ offices out of fear of the virus. You need to know that we have taken extraordinary measures to ensure that all patients are safe, that our facilities are clean, and that we segregate those with respiratory symptoms from all other patients. By putting off care for illness or injury, you could be putting yourself at risk.
Therefore, we want to reassure our community that we have remained ahead of the virus with planning and preparation, and we have remained diligent in maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality as well. Your trust in our organization is cherished. We look forward to serving you and your family’s needs.
Eddie Beard, RN, President and CEO
Philip Greene, MD, Chief of the Medical Staff
Catawba Valley Health System
