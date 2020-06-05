COVID-19 update: Outbreak reported at Tyson Foods plant in Claremont;

Catawba County reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday. There have now been 13 deaths connected to the virus, according to data posted by Catawba County Public Health.
Three of those deaths were linked to the outbreak at the Brian Center in Viewmont, said Emily Killian, the community engagement specialist for Catawba County Public Health. All three were in their 70s.
The fourth death was a person in their 50s who was hospitalized at the time of their death, Killian said.
The number of confirmed cases in Catawba County stood at 278 Friday, up from 264 the previous day.
Also on Friday, Tyson Foods spokesman Derek Burleson confirmed positive cases at the plant in Claremont. He said the company is not planning to conduct large-scale testing at the plant at this point.
They are taking precautions such as implementing social-distancing measures, providing face coverings and checking for symptoms, Burleson said.
Burleson did not give specific numbers but did say less than 2 percent of the plant’s employees had tested positive.
The Catawba County case count does not necessarily reflect the prevalence of the disease since people who have the virus may not have been tested.
Six people were hospitalized with the disease and 98 had recovered in Catawba County, according to data released Friday. The county has received nearly 2,400 negative test results.
Catawba wasn’t the only area county to report new deaths.
Burke County reported its 17th victim of the disease. The person was in their 50s and hospitalized with the virus, according to a release from Burke County Public Health.
Burke County also reported 18 new confirmed cases for a total of 532 cases as of Friday.
Caldwell County reported 12 new cases Friday. Their total now stands at 193 cases. Six people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Caldwell.
North Carolina reported 33,255 cases on Friday, up nearly 300 from the day before. The statewide death count rose to 966, an increase of six deaths.
The number of people hospitalized stands at 717. The state has completed more than 482,000 tests.
