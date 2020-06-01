COVID-19 death toll climbs to 8 in Catawba County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

Catawba County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, according to the Catawba County Public Health Department.

The deceased was in their 80s and hospitalized at the time of death, according to public health. The person was connected to the outbreak at the Brian Center in Viewmont.

The new numbers put Catawba County at 234 confirmed cases and eight COVID-19 related deaths. Of the 234 people with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, 86 have recovered, according to public health.

The numbers do not represent the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the county because not everyone who had or has the virus is tested, according to public health.

The county has outbreaks -- two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases -- in three congregate living facilities, according to public health.

Almost 60 more negative test results were reported on Monday for a total of 2,249 negative results in the county.

Burke County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday and another death associated with coronavirus.

Burke County’s 16th death associated with COVID-19 was someone in their 30s who died of complications related to an underlying condition, according to a press release from the county. The person was tested for COVID-19 and found positive.

The county has 451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

Caldwell County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the county total at 161 cases. Of those, 73 people have recovered and four people are hospitalized. Three people have died in Caldwell County due to COVID-19.