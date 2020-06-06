You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 case count for Catawba County climbs 74 in past week
COVID-19 case count for Catawba County climbs 74 in past week

Virus Outbreak Home Test

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

Catawba County reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county at 291 total cases. Of those, 98 people have recovered, seven people are hospitalized and 13 people have died.

Seven days ago, the total count for Catawba County was 217 positive cases. In one week, the county saw an increase of 74 cases.

The case numbers do not include all cases of the coronavirus, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.

Statewide there are 34,625 total cases in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Concerned about COVID-19?

