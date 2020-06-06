COVID-19 case count for Catawba County climbs 74 in past week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

Catawba County reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county at 291 total cases. Of those, 98 people have recovered, seven people are hospitalized and 13 people have died.

Seven days ago, the total count for Catawba County was 217 positive cases. In one week, the county saw an increase of 74 cases.

The case numbers do not include all cases of the coronavirus, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.

Statewide there are 34,625 total cases in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

