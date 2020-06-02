Catawba County total COVID-19 cases climbs 10 to 244

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

Catawba County reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, putting the county at 244 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Of those confirmed cases -- those tested in a laboratory -- 87 people have recovered.

The case count does not include everyone who has or had COVID-19, because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.

Six people are hospitalized with the new coronavirus in Catawba County and eight people have died, according to public health.

The county has outbreaks -- two or more confirmed cases -- in three congregate living facilities. As of Monday, there are two cases in an unnamed adult group home, four cases at Abernethy Laurels retirement community and 26 cases associated with Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Catawba County has received reports of 2,305 negative test results.

Statewide, there are 29,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up by 626 from Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state estimates 18,860 of those people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered.

At least 921 people have died from COVID-19 and 716 people are hospitalized.

At least 434,921 tests have been completed for the coronavirus in North Carolina.

