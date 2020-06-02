Catawba County total COVID-19 cases climbs 10 to 244; Burke up to 464

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:26 p.m.

Catawba County reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, putting the county at 244 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Of those confirmed cases -- those tested in a laboratory -- 87 people have recovered.

The case count does not include everyone who has or had COVID-19, because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.

Six people are hospitalized with the new coronavirus in Catawba County and eight people have died, according to public health.

The county has outbreaks -- two or more confirmed cases -- in three congregate living facilities. As of Monday, there are two cases in an unnamed adult group home, three cases at Abernethy Laurels retirement community and 26 cases associated with Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Catawba County has received reports of 2,305 negative test results.

Alexander County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases late Monday, putting the county at 42 total confirmed cases, 28 of which have recovered. Of the 14 active cases, two people are in the hospital.

The county’s latest cases are believed to be community spread, according to a release from the county.

Burke County reported 13 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the county to 464 positive cases. Of those, 165 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and 16 people have died, according to information from the county.