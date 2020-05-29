Catawba County reports third outbreak; total cases now top 200

Catawba County reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth day in a row the county reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases.
The new confirmed cases put the county’s total at 208 cases, 83 of which have recovered, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The number of confirmed cases is not inclusive of all coronavirus cases in the county, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.
Five people are hospitalized with the virus and six people have died in Catawba County.
A third outbreak in a congregate living facility was reported in Catawba County on Friday. The latest outbreak -- defined as two or more cases in a facility -- is at a small group home for adults, according to Catawba County Public Health. The home was not named but has two cases, according to a press release from public health.
An outbreak at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont has grown to 31 cases in residents and two staff members. There are three COVID-19 deaths associated with the outbreak
No new cases have been reported at Abernethy Laurels retirement community, where one resident and one staff member were found to have the virus, according to the release.
Friday, 41 negative test results were reported, putting the county at 2,171 negative results.
Caldwell County reported its third COVID-19 death on Friday and five new confirmed cases. The county now has 132 cases of COVID-19, 73 of which have recovered and five are hospitalized.
The person who died was between the ages of 25 and 64 and did not have any underlying health conditions, according to a release from the county. They were hospitalized.
At least 3,038 tests have been done for the virus and 2,718 came back negative.
Burke County reported 15 new confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 386. Of those, 122 people have recovered, according to the county. Six people are currently hospitalized and 15 people have died due to COVID-19.
Alexander County did not report any new cases on Friday. The county has 30 confirmed cases, 20 of which have recovered, according to the last update on Wednesday. One person is hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, there are 26,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up by 1,076 cases since Thursday, according to NCDHHS. The state estimates about 15,000 people have recovered from the virus.
At least 859 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina and 680 people are hospitalized.
At least 391,231 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.