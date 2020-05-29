Catawba County reports third outbreak; total cases now top 200

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

Catawba County reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth day in a row the county reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases.

The new confirmed cases put the county’s total at 208 cases, 83 of which have recovered, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The number of confirmed cases is not inclusive of all coronavirus cases in the county, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.

Five people are hospitalized with the virus and six people have died in Catawba County.

A third outbreak in a congregate living facility was reported in Catawba County on Friday. The latest outbreak -- defined as two or more cases in a facility -- is at a small group home for adults, according to Catawba County Public Health. The home was not named but has two cases, according to a press release from public health.

An outbreak at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont has grown to 31 cases in residents and two staff members. There are three COVID-19 deaths associated with the outbreak

No new cases have been reported at Abernethy Laurels retirement community, where one resident and one staff member were found to have the virus, according to the release.

Friday, 41 negative test results were reported, putting the county at 2,171 negative results.

Caldwell County reported its third COVID-19 death on Friday and five new confirmed cases. The county now has 132 cases of COVID-19, 73 of which have recovered and five are hospitalized.