Catawba County hits double-digit growth in COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

Catawba County reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth day in a row the county reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases.
The new confirmed cases put the county’s total at 208 cases, 83 of which have recovered, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The number of confirmed cases is not inclusive of all coronavirus cases in the county, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.
Five people are hospitalized with the virus and six people have died in Catawba County.
Friday, 41 negative test results were reported, putting the county at 2,171 negative results.
Statewide, there are 26,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up by 1,076 cases since Thursday, according to NCDHHS. The state estimates about 15,000 people have recovered from the virus.
At least 859 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina and 680 people are hospitalized.
At least 391,231 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
