13 people have died with COVID-19 in Catawba County; toll increased by 4 on Friday

Catawba County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the total to 13, according to data posted by Catawba County Public Health.
No further information on the deceased was available. Requests for more information from Catawba County Public Health had not been returned as of 3 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases in Catawba County stood at 278 Friday, up from 264 the previous day.
The case count does not necessarily reflect the prevalence of the disease since people who have the virus may not have been tested.
Six people were hospitalized with the disease and 98 had recovered. The county has received nearly 2,400 negative test results.
Catawba wasn’t the only area county to report new deaths.
Burke County reported its 17th victim of the disease. The person was in their 50s and hospitalized with the virus, according to a release from Burke County Public Health.
Burke County also reported 18 new confirmed cases for a total of 532 cases as of Friday.
North Carolina reported 33,255 cases on Friday, up nearly 300 from the day before. The statewide death count rose to 966, an increase of six deaths.
The number of people hospitalized stands at 717. The state has completed more than 482,000 tests.
