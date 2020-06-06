Meditation: Prayer helps us put our focus on God

And it was good. When we look around and see what is happening in this world such as: the coronavirus pandemic; the oppression; the senseless killings; the riots and destruction; and the lack of kindness in the world, it’s hard to see that “it was good!”
In the first chapter of the Bible, Genesis, God is creating our world in a way that makes it good. The heavens and the earth, light and darkness, dry land and the seas, vegetation, sun and moon and stars, every living thing for the water and the land and the sky, were all created, and it was good. Then mankind was created and blessed and entrusted to care for all of creation.
As a 94-year old, my mother has seen and experienced many things in this world. However, she is in disbelief about what is happening now, as are many of us. Because she has some difficulty comprehending what is happening, it is easier to not turn on the news and try to explain it to her. With many people still furloughed or sheltered-in-place, more people can and do watch the news all the time. Others, however, choose to not watch it because it is so upsetting. Neither way is right nor wrong, just different.
As a person in ministry, it is challenging to help people understand what is happening or how to help change what is happening. We are often criticized for remaining silent, or for not taking any action. We are asked what good praying does if we’re not willing to do anything else.
Prayer helps to ground all of us and put our focus on God. Getting back to God gets us back to God’s creation, when it was good. When we get back to when it was good, we can then have discussions and make plans to help change what is happening by standing united and bringing awareness to others — to feel compassion and see everyone in this world as a beloved child of God.
We were created in a beautiful image and in a beautiful world. So often we see people in the world as people who aren’t like us or who live or behave in a way that is very different than the way we live or behave. When we pray or meditate, we are sitting in silence which allows us to make a distinction between the positive and negative, be sensitive to the people who have been isolated (or oppressed) too long, and listen so we can take action.
What if we made the choice to care for all of creation, including all humans, in a way that allowed us to get to know them, to intentionally develop a trust, a friendship, and a relationship with them? Would this change this world and the unkind things happening in it? Everything created was good, so we need to be a part of the change for the good of the beautifully created world.
Kathy H. Wood is executive director of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.
