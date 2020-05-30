Meditation: Let's practice hearing as our neighbors hear

This weekend marks the convergence of two liturgical holidays in the Jewish and Christian calendars.
Seven weeks after the second day of Passover, many members of the Jewish community celebrate Shavuot, a harvest festival which also lifts up Moses’ receipt of the first five books of the Torah.
Observance of this holiday involves lighting candles, all-night readings of the Torah, and recitation of the Ten Commandments. Coming 50 days after the celebration of Passover, the commemoration hearkens back to the ancient Israelites’ release from bondage in Egypt. Shavout reminds the faithful of a shared history for those of varied tribes who worshiped in the Jerusalem Temple centuries ago.
In a similar counting of days, 50 days after Easter, the Christian church marks the day of Pentecost. This festival celebrates the movement of the Holy Spirit among the early followers of Jesus. The book of Acts recounts how a violent wind filled the house where the apostles were and tongues of fire rested on each person gathered. All present were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages as the Spirit gave them ability.
A long list of tribes underscores the diversity present in this moment and highlights the Spirit’s ability to overcome great differences when uniting those gathered into a common purpose. A note in my desk Bible points out that the people gathered in Jerusalem for the festival of Pentecost thousands of years ago came from all over the world. The miracle of the moment lay in the fact that despite their many differences, they all heard and understood. Hearing and understanding are key to right relationships with those around us — especially those who experience the world differently than we do.
This week I could not help but read the Pentecost story through the lens of America’s racial history and ongoing violence. In a time when a global pandemic mires our country in great grief, anxiety and loss, the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery weigh heavily on the soul. The miracle of the moment of Pentecost was that people from many races and tribes came together and understood one another.
I wonder if our country needs a new Pentecost — a fresh dispensation of the Spirit to open our eyes, our ears and our hearts to see, hear and feel what our diverse neighbors experience.
As we continue to sift through the cacophony of violent racism and bondage to injustice in our world, I pray that a wind of change will blow over our country transforming our hearts and minds to make us truly able to hear our neighbors. I pray that we will keep vigil with our sacred texts and teachings in order to rekindle a flame of compassionate justice. I invite us to recite the commandment, “Thou shall not kill” often enough that we come to see the many ways we diminish and destroy those we deem “other.”
May we have the courage to hear the holy in our neighbors’ words. And, through hearing rightly, whatever our own language or tribe, may we therefore each come to understand our neighbors’ greatest needs.
Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Hickory and a member of the N.C. Council of Churches.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!