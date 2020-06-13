Meditation: Do justice and live in love

Justice means behavior that shows fairness, honesty, integrity, equality and balance for everyone. World Vision explains that from a scriptural point of view, justice means loving our neighbor as we love ourselves and is rooted in the character and nature of God.
God is just and loving, and we saw that justice and love everywhere when God walked on earth and in people today who have the soul to see everyone as a beloved child of God. Justice in a legal sense is looking for fairness, equality, and balance where wrongdoings are punished and laws may be changed to provide a safer environment for all.
Social justice adds an element for relations among various groups in society (or among God’s children) where everyone is treated in a kind, compassionate, and respectful way with equal opportunities for education, employment, and everything else. All people should feel safe anytime day or night — picture a place where you don’t have to experience a rapid heartbeat because of who you are authentically and in God’s eyes — a place where you are free to just be. This is possible by showing people extravagant welcome, radical hospitality and God’s love. Sounds like heaven, doesn’t it? Well, we are to experience this while on earth – “thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
How do we help get there? By using our voice and influence to get in the way of injustice — such as advocating and showing compassion for any person who has been wronged and is hurting.
Using our voice and influence can be very powerful with nonviolence.
1 Peter 3:15 says: …Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.
Sometimes we have a passion for helping the marginalized because we have been close to someone who has been bullied or wronged or made to feel less than. Other times it’s through watching the wrongdoings done to and by others that touches us in a way to want us to reach out and be a voice for the silent.
Novelist Elif Shafak reminds us that one should never, ever remain silent for fear of complexity…and that feeling sorry for anyone and everyone who is wronged is OK; we need to prevent our hearts from shrinking so we don’t become numb to the suffering of other people.
Sharing our love and compassion with others by advocating for justice allows us to connect with others and help others, and these are two ways to maintain positive mental health (mentalhealth.gov).
To do justice and live in love, we need to listen and stand with all our brothers and sisters, not just the ones who are like us. As you go into your week, ask one question: Did I, or did I not, love today?"
