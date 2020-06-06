Holy Spirit can help you speak truth with power

Last week was Pentecost Sunday, the day we celebrate how God sent the Holy Spirit to the followers of Jesus and gave them power to share the gospel message in every language. He had poured out his spirit to all people at the same time to prove that the gospel message was for everyone equally.
Acts 2:17-18
17 “In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people.
Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions,
your old men will dream dreams. 18 Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy.”
On Pentecost as we celebrate our spiritual equality, we must face the realities of ongoing inequality among people. This past week we saw again the horrors of police brutality in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In front of a crowd with cellphones filming him, a white police officer held his knee on the throat of an unarmed, handcuffed black man lying on the ground pleading for air. The whole world has now witnessed the murder of George Floyd. That officer is now charged with second-degree murder and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Even so, George Floyd is still dead. The fact that these officers are in jail will not bring George Floyd back to his family.
The pent-up pain and anger of African American people and their allies in response to this evil is now exploding all over our country. Police brutality is real and nothing new. More than 50years ago, on Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his “I Have A Dream Speech” said “There are those who ask the devotees of civil rights ‘When will you be satisfied?’ We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.”
We are blessed in Hickory to have a police chief like Thurman Whisnant who leads his department in partnering with the community in ways that keep us safe while respecting the rights and dignity of all people. Chief Whisnant and many of his officers have been regular participants in the bi-weekly Racial Justice and Racial Reconciliation Discussion Group that has been meeting at Exodus Homes for many years.
They come to the table with civil rights leaders, clergy, elected officials, government employees and community members who want to expose the deep roots of racism and explore ways to end it. The relationships formed at this table are important in times like these.
Chief Whisnant has been working closely with Rev. Reggie Longcrier and other minority leaders to help our community grieve in constructive ways that will help us heal and be moved to effective action. Most police departments work hard to prevent police brutality but the pervasive racism in our world that causes some officers to abuse their power against minority people must be stopped.
Do you want to do something to celebrate the equality in the spirit that was demonstrated on Pentecost? Then speak the truth about racism with power against those who continue to promote it. It is not just police officers — it is anyone who treats another person as unworthy of dignity, respect, and equality based on their race.
Many people know racism is wrong but are afraid to speak out for fear of rejection. Silence gives racism the air to breathe while people like George Floyd beg for their next breath. Speak the truth with power because the Holy Spirit is with you. During the civil rights movement Dr. King said, “History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.”
On Pentecost, Peter was filled with the Holy Spirit and given power to spread the good news of God’s love for all people. He had a revelation that Jews and Gentiles are equal in the sight of God, and courageously speaking truth with power to the Jewish culture of the day in Acts 10:34-35 “Peter began to speak: ‘I now realize that it is true that God treats everyone on the same basis. 35 Those who fear him and do what is right are acceptable to him, no matter what race they belong to.’”
The Holy Spirit can help you speak truth with power against any bias, hatred, or discrimination on the basis of race, gender, gender identity, age, class, nationality, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, or any other characteristic of human diversity because God poured out his spirit on all people equally.
The Rev. Susan Smith is associate pastor, Exodus Missionary Outreach Church; and assistant executive director, Exodus Homes.
