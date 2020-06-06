COVID-19-related assistance expands in community

NEWTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the community, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry has stepped up as a first responder on the front line of emergency crisis assistance defense.
Already, many in the community have joined forces, helping the various agencies that provide critical services during trying times like these. Catawba County United Way has been a leader to help join needs and opportunities.
“For more than 75 years, the Catawba County United Way has focused on improving our community,” CCUW Executive Director Jennie Connor said. “Building partnerships with local agencies like ECCCM has been key to accomplishing this goal, and we appreciate the way the ministry consistently looks for ways to reach those who are suffering.”
Through collaboration with Catawba County United Way, area foundations, and businesses, multiple funding streams are providing assistances to families who have been impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.
“This assistance is targeting those who have been furloughed, laid off, had work hours reduced, or have lost their jobs,” Executive Director Rev. Robert C. Silber said. “For the many households impacted, ECCCM is providing a hand up, as we continue to be a beacon of light to those in need. Our goal is to keep families in their homes, free from evictions, without loss of utilities, and with adequate food in the home pantry. To practice good stewardship of the community support coming to ECCCM, we coordinate services with other agencies. To achieve this coordination, ECCCM administers the Catawba Emergency Assistance Network, which links area helping agencies together in a organized manner, eliminating duplication of services.”
Assistance is available for mortgage and rent payments to any Catawba County resident after standard qualification through ECCCM. For residents in the ECCCM service area, which is all zip codes except 28601 and 28602, assistance is always available to those in crisis situations, including assistance with mortgage/rent, utilities, pharmaceuticals, and food. Those in need are encouraged to apply at ECCCM for assistance.
To achieve its goals, and to ease the strain of impacted families who are applying for assistance, ECCCM has established a streamlined and socially distanced electronic application process for all programs and services. To apply, visit ECCCM’s website at www.ecccm.org, and select the option for electronic applications. After completing the application, an ECCCM case manager will call the applicant during the requested two-hour window on the day of their choice, and complete the qualification interview.
COVID-19-related assistance is available for housing, utilities, food, and pharmaceuticals. In-person applications are also accepted Monday — Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with social distancing practices, sanitizing, and face masks required.
To assist in the COVID-related work in our community, residents are invited to support the crisis assistance underway at ECCCM through donations at www.ecccm.org/donate. Residents can also support the community-wide work made possible by Catawba County United Way through their COVID-19 response fund at www.ccunitedway.com/Covid-19-Emergency-Fund-donations.
ECCCM is a Catawba County United Way partner agency, and provides a complete range of assistance with full case management, mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation, and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a hand out” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client. ECCCM is located at 245 East N St., Newton.
