Community supports The Salvation Army in time of need

HICKORY — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to people throughout the world. The Greater Hickory Region served by The Salvation Army is no exception.
People’s lives have been disrupted through job loss, schools and churches closing and limits placed on mobility. Businesses have had to close or operated under considerable restraints, which has affected incomes.
The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory/High Country depends on sales in the 10 stores it operates to generate almost 50% of the revenue that funds many of the programs offered. The COVID-19 shutdown reduced store sales to the point that there was no profit. If there is no profit then there is no money to support the Shelter of Hope, the Crisis Help Center, Transitional Housing or The Boys & Girls Club of Hickory.
In mid-April, an appeal was made to the community through a press release and a direct mail campaign sent to donors.
Over the next six weeks, donors responded generously. The goal was to raise $100,000 in emergency funds and The Salvation Army has exceeded that goal. Generous individual donors, churches, businesses and local foundations have supported the efforts of The Salvation Army through their contributions.
The Beaver Foundation, the Yount Foundation, the United Way of Catawba County, State Employees Credit Union, Duke Energy, WCNC Cannon Charitable Trust, The Shuford Foundation and First Horizon Bank have all contributed to the efforts.
Maj. Matt Trayler, corps officer for the Greater Hickory/High Country region, said “Our corps has had to lay off and furlough some of our employees, but this generous community support has allowed us to quickly return to normal operations. We are fully open in all of our service areas except for the Boys & Girls Club, and this program will open for summer day camp on June 29. I have been an officer in the Salvation Army for more than 15 years and have served in many areas of the country, never have I seen a more generous community. Thank you, thank you! And may God bless this community with continued success and The Salvation Army in fulfilling its mission to serve all people in need without discrimination.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!