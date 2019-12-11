Donald Simpson of Lenoir was arrested Tuesday evening at a business in Lenoir. Simpson is a suspect in a Hickory kidnapping and shooting that occurred on Nov. 19.
On the night of the shooting, Hickory police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 700 block of Seventh Ave. Place SW in Hickory, according to a previous HDR article.
Officers found Jasmine Nicole Rhyne, 26, and a child tied up. Neither was injured.
Simpson burglarized the home and tied up Nicole and the child, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Rhyne informed police her boyfriend, George Charles Wright, 37, was kidnapped and taken to his business, Premium Boutique, a hair salon/recording studio on First Avenue SE in Hickory, according to the previous article.
Simpson allegedly shot Wright and Adrian Johnson Jr., 31 who was at Premium Boutique recording music when Simpson arrived with Wright.
Johnson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and Wright was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to the previous article. Wright was in stable condition the day after the shooting.
Hickory Police originally reported they were searching for two suspects in this case. Information was not immediately available on the other suspect.
Simpson is currently being held in Catawba County and charged with burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by felon and two counts of first degree kidnapping. His bond was set at $450,000.
