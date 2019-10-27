NEWTON — To support the entrepreneurial and small business community, the Catawba County Library is collaborating with Jeff Neuville from the CVCC Small Business Center to host a seminar to teach people how to conduct free market research using reference and research tools available online through NC LIVE (nclive.org).
This workshop will be held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Main Library in Newton and will introduce participants to the small business resources available through NC LIVE, and specifically teach people how to navigate several business tools to conduct research on industry, competitors, and potential customers.
NC LIVE is free to library card holders and is one of many resources the library makes available to help business owners get the information they need to be competitive and successful.
To learn more, ask any library staff member, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
