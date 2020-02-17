What experience and skills make you the best qualified person to lead the office?
Most recently I was the Senior Deputy Register of Deeds Supervisor of Vital Records in Catawba County Register of Deeds office for more than three years.
I have five years of experience as a deputy clerk of court in the courtroom and estates. I have more than 10 years of experience as a real estate paralegal.
What are some specific things you will do to run the office efficiently and provide quality customer service?
Plain and simple: work as a PUBLIC SERVANT in the office (not from home) and help as many people as I possibly can.
These records we safeguard affect everyone in the county and I take this very seriously and therefore believe the elected official should be in the office to oversee and manage these operations.
Sometimes people do not know how or what specifically to ask for, and we need to listen and talk about their situation so that we can help them or point them in the right direction.
The register of deeds is a public office and everybody should feel welcomed into it! I will cut through the red tape to give secure access to vital records for the citizens of Catawba County.
Funeral homes will have easier access to death certificates. I will offer benefits to the elderly. I also have a plan to set up a fund to assist veterans.
Catawba is my family, friends and neighbors and I want to see them achieve their goals!
