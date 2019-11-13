The John Hoyle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently announced this year’s DAR Good Citizen Awards.
DAR recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. Each award is given on a merit basis including completion of a questionnaire, essay, scholastic record, and a letter of recommendation. Winners are submitted to the district level for judging. Winners at the district level receive scholarship money.
The Good Citizen winners recognized were Dylan Abernethy, Berenice Chavez, April De La Canal and Jennifer Whitman.
Dylan Abernethy is the son of Robbie and Betty Jo Abernethy. He is a student at Maiden High School, where he is captain of the football team and also plays basketball and baseball. Abernethy is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, and Varsity Blue. He volunteers with Special Olympics and enjoys the outdoors and fishing. Abernethy attends St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Maiden. His future plans are to continue playing football and attend a four-year university.
Berenice Chavez is the daughter of Ivonne Chavez and Milton Armando Chavez. Chavez is a student at Bunker Hill High School, where she plays basketball and soccer. She is a member of the band, Beta Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Chavez was junior marshal last year and has interned with the Catawba Science Center and Frye Regional Medical Center. She also enjoys playing piano and is a member of Prince of Peace Church. Chavez hopes to have a future career in biomedical engineering.
April De La Canal is a student at Bandys High School and is the daughter of Aaron and Miriam Burke. She was captain of the volleyball team and a member of the basketball and track teams. De La Canal is a member of Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, in addition to being voted Miss Bandys High School and homecoming queen this year. She is active as a volunteer and Guest Center Leader at Christ Alive Church and will visit Israel in February as part of a mission team. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, painting, working out, and is employed part-time at the Hickory YMCA. De La Canal’s future plans are to become a nurse and continue her mission work.
Jennifer Whitman is the daughter of Robert and Lori Ann Whitman. She attends Fred T. Foard High School and is also a Lenoir-Rhyne Scholar, taking classes on campus at LRU. Whitman is a member of Spanish Club, Beta Club, and Model United Nations. She is a volunteer for Carolina Broadway Theatre Company and Special Olympics, tutors middle school students in academics, and enjoys local mission work with her church. She is employed as a production assistant/assistant camera person at Clater-Kaye Theatreworks and has completed internships at Little Starz Daycare and Catawba Science Center. Whitman’s future plans include a career in film production and acting.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for the nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. More information is available at www.ncdar.org.
