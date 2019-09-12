Hudson announces production of ‘Bright Star’
HUDSON — The Town of Hudson announced that the cast has been selected and tickets are on sale for the fall dinner theater production of the Tony-nominated Best Broadway Musical, “Bright Star.” The show will run at the HUB Station Auditorium Theatre, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-26. The production features dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.
“Bright Star” is a story of love, hope and redemption, set in western and central North Carolina, woven through a tapestry of beautiful, harmonic, haunting acoustical music. It is set in 1945, with flashbacks to the 1920s. The show was written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Director Keith Smith says he is as excited and enthralled with this show as much as anything that has ever been produced for HUB Dinner Theatre. He comments, “This is a beautiful story that will make you laugh and cry and it will renew your human spirit and belief in the triumph of good.”
Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show, $17.50 for the show only. Dinner is catered by Dan’l Boone Inn. The tickets can be purchased online by going to townofhudsonnc.tix.com or by going to the HUB Box Office or calling 828-726-8871. The show is sponsored by McCreary Modern and is produced by special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).
