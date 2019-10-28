HICKORY — Catawba County’s fall residential household hazardous waste collection event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winkler Park, home of L.P. Frans Stadium and the Hickory Crawdads.
The park is at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW in Hickory. The event is open to Catawba County residents only and is free of charge.
A list of residential household hazardous waste accepted at the event includes the following:
» Household cleaners such as drain openers, toilet bowl cleaners, oven cleaners, disinfectants, and pine cleaners.
» Paint products such as latex and oil-based paints, solvents, thinners, shellacs, varnishes, wood preservatives, and sealers.
» Automotive products such as lead-acid batteries, used motor oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, and auto starter fluid.
» Pesticides and insecticides such as poisons and aerosols.
» Chemical-based products such as acids, bases, kerosene, household batteries, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, gas cylinders, fluorescent tubes, and mercury thermometers.
» Electronics such as computer monitors and intact televisions, laptops, floppy drives, hard drives, ink/toner cartridges, modems, cell phones, answering machines, CD players, tape players, calculators, copiers, duplicators, microwaves, electronic typewriters, pagers, radios, remote controls, scanners, stereos, and VCRs.
» Medications and prescription drugs (not including sharps or needles).
Residents who bring plastic bags to be recycled will receive a reusable bag courtesy of Keep Catawba County Beautiful.
For safety reasons, the event will not accept tires, radioactive waste, biologically active or infectious waste, unknown gases or chemicals, dioxin-related waste, explosives, household garbage, or TVs with broken screens or internal parts removed. No business waste will be accepted.
To assist with electronics recycling and disposal, the county contracts with companies certified to ensure proper handling and security of the waste collected. All data and data-bearing devices on electronic equipment will be destroyed, but the county cannot guarantee the nondisclosure of any information left on equipment.
The one-day event is sponsored by Catawba County Utilities and Engineering and is co-sponsored by the City of Hickory, Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Cooperative Extension Service, and the N.C. State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. For more information, contact Catawba County Utilities and Engineering at 828-465-8217 or visit www.catawbacounty nc.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.