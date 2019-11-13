The Hickory Soup Kitchen hosted a Veterans Day celebration last Saturday morning. The Hickory High JROTC presented the colors and the youth from Morning Star First Baptist Church served the free breakfast to all veterans and their guests.
Former HPS Superintendent, Dr. Ric Vandett, a Vietnam veteran, served as the guest speaker. The event was sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and Carolina Caring, and led by the Rev. Sandi Hood.
