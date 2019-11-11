It’s been seven years since Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe left the U.S. Army Reserves but his uniform still fits.
Sipe joined a delayed entry program for the U.S. Army in 1989, shipping off for boot camp in 1990.
His military service took him to posts around the country as well as Germany and Cuba. Sipe worked as a military police officer and quartermaster — a type of military supply officer — during his time in service.
Even though he retired years ago, Sipe said he could still technically be called to service if needed.
Sipe discussed his decision to join the military, his favorite memories of his service and the time he busted a retired general in a recent interview.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why did you decide to join the military?
A: Well, a lot of things happening in Pennsylvania, where I’m from. I guess the main thing is to get away from where I was living. There wasn’t a lot to do for me or, you know, friends.
Saw a lot of things. One of the things that made me want to be police, military police and civilian police, was some of the stuff going on in law enforcement that I didn’t like. You know, growing up, that I saw and thought, ‘That wasn’t right.’
And it was always, I wanted to be the change. And I say that to a lot of people. You know, be the change you want to see in the world.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your service?
A: Overseas, the most memorable place was Germany. Stateside, the most memorable place (was) Fort Carson, Colorado. I would still go back to Colorado after retirement and live there because I love Colorado. It just had an everlasting impression and that was back in 1993.
I think one of the most memorable times was Guantanamo Bay when I was mobilized and we went to Cuba.
That was humanitarian effort. That was a good time. We got to help people from other countries and everything — the Haitians, the Cubans, everybody.
The storm came through and we were all living in tents, trying to help out.
Q: What was the highest-ranking officer you disciplined as a military police officer?
A: I worked part-time in Fort Myer (Virginia) as a loss-prevention officer … at the local stores there.
And for whatever reason … it was a retired general that came in.
It was kind of expensive, but he stole a pen. And I caught him stealing a pen. And he said he just did it to see if he could get away with it — which was weird because he’s a retired general. He’s not doing bad at all in retirement. Why would you take the chance of getting caught, of breaking the law?
Q: What was your favorite part of being in the military?
A: Travel.
