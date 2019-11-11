Name: Kerry L. Penley
Age: 47
Branch: United States Navy
Rank: Quartermaster 3rd Class (QM3) (E-4)
Years of service: July 1992-May 1996
Where were you stationed?
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, CVN-68, homeported in Bremerton, Washington. I participated in two West-Pac/Arabian Gulf deployments.
What did you do?
During my first deployment, I was assigned to the V-2 Division (arresting gear) of the ship’s Air Department; which is responsible for the safe and efficient recovery of aircraft.
During my second deployment, I was assigned as a quartermaster in the navigation department which is responsible for the safe navigation of the ship. Quartermasters stand watch as assistants to the officers of the deck and navigator, serve as helmsman and perform ship control, navigation and bridge watch duties.
Strongest memory of service?
From my first days at the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), gathered with all the local North Carolina recruits, throughout boot camp and on to my permanent duty satiation, the friendships I developed throughout my military service are some of my strongest. These friendships, which have lasted over many years, continue to grow stronger as I periodically communicate and gather with my old shipmates and reminisce of days gone when we served aboard Nimitz.
Best thing I did in the military:
Being a part of the aircraft carrier flight deck operations, which is known as one of the most complex, high-stakes exercises on the planet; a well-choreographed ballet of controlled chaos.
Best advice you received in the military?
I credit my military experience with teaching me to be a responsible person and to pay attention to detail. Still to this day, when I first meet someone, one of the first questions I’m asked is, “Were you in the military?” I smile, answer, “Yes,” and ask, “How did you know?” They respond by saying, “I can tell.”
Advice for next generation?
I think President John F. Kennedy said it best, “Any man who may be asked in this century, what he did to make his life worthwhile … can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction, ‘I served in the United States Navy.”’
The moment I remember best:
I remember clearly spending hours after work on the flight deck thinking of home while gazing into the stars. Being underway in the middle of the Pacific Ocean in total darkness, the nighttime sky is a spectacular sight.
What should people know about you/your service?
Although, I enjoyed my time in the Navy traveling the world, I often tell people that I’ve been around the world twice just to come back to where I started.
What would we be surprised to learn about you?
I really enjoy cooking and watching Food Network on television.
