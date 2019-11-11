Name: Jeremiah L Honeycutt
Age: 30
Branch: Army
Rank: E-5 / SGT
Years of service: 2010-2015 (Fully Medically Retired 2015)
Where were you stationed?
Fort Benning (Basic & AIT), Fort Lewis (C Company, 2-3 Infantry) and Fort Bragg (2-82 Pathfinder Company).
What did you do?
11B Infantry
Strongest memory of service?
The camaraderie between infantry brothers (unbreakable bonds).
Best thing I did in the military:
Being able to provide for my family and making my wife, family and friends proud.
Best advice you received in the military?
Always, always get things documented! This really made the difference when it was time for me to leave service and be fully covered.
Advice for next generation?
Take care of yourself, take care of your family, take care of your fellow soldiers, stay ready and complacency kills … literally.
The moment I remember best:
On a mission early in deployment, I was by the trucks in the middle of a wide creek bed, waiting for a supporting mortar team to blow up some nearby POO sights (enemy positions to fire on U.S. forces). I heard the call for fire sequence on the position, and all of a sudden a 120MM round of ‘Willy P’ (white phosphorous) was dropped right beside my truck about 50-70m away. Only a little mud-hut house and a small rock wall was between me and the explosion. Definitely an interesting and lucky moment. All I could say to my buddy in the gunner’s hatch was, “I’m so glad that was Willy P and not a HE (high explosive) round because we would have got peppered pretty good!” The mortar team had made a mistake and was off a whole Klick (one kilometer) from their intended target. Needless to say, it was a big deal when we got back to our COP (combat outpost)...ha-ha.
What should people know about you/your service?
That I would not trade my experience for the world. That I am proud to be an infantry veteran. That I love and miss all my brothers that never made it back home and those we’ve lost since deployment.
What would we be surprised to learn about you?
I may be a big guy. I may be a veteran. I may look tough, but no, I will not kill a spider for you. When it comes to those little terrorists, it’s every man, woman and child for themselves.
