When Valdese native Bo Johnson joined the military, he originally intended to join the U.S. Army and become an Army Ranger.
However, the Army recruiter did not show to take Johnson to the entry program in Charlotte. The Marine recruiter drove him down and persuaded him to join the Marines instead.
Johnson, 29, would go on to serve in the Marines from 2008 to 2014.
His deployments included three tours in Afghanistan and time in Africa.
Johnson, who now works as a Hickory firefighter, discussed why he decided to join the military, his favorite memory from his time serving and the injury that ended his military career.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why did you decide to join the military?
A: Well, there wasn’t nothing going on around here, and I figured might as well do something productive with my life — go see the world and see what was going on.
I just wanted to get out and serve my country and do what I could to help.
Q: What did you do during your time in the Marines?
A: In Africa, we trained the Moroccan Army on how to use weapons, just some tactics and stuff.
In Afghanistan it was a lot of patrols, a lot of going out and just basically policing the villages and keeping everything secure.
Q: What is your favorite memory of your time in the military?
A: Just basically being with all the guys out there is what I remember most.
Just hanging out with them and watching movies at night, bootleg movies that we could get over there.
Enjoying the little free time we had.
Q: Why did you leave the Marines?
A: I got hurt on my third deployment and was medically discharged.
There was an IED explosion and I took some shrapnel and got hurt. I still have a little problem with my back but other than that I’m good.
Q: What was the toughest moment of your time in Marines?
A: The toughest moment was losing my best friend in a firefight.
