Name: Michael Speagle
Age: 38
Branch: Army
Rank: Specialist / E4
Years of service: 2005-2011
Where were you stationed?
Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Forward Operating Base Rustamiyah and Shield, Baghdad, Iraq; Chievres Air Base, Belgium.
What did you do?
(Job) military police/paratrooper
Strongest memory of service?
A good friend and fellow soldier died from mortar fire in Iraq.
Best thing I did in the military:
World War II Memorial Color Guard Team in Belgium.
Best advice you received in the military?
That it could always be worse and a lot of time it will be worse but there is good in the middle of the bad if you look.
Advice for next generation?
Serve in a branch of service. Take and follow your orders and be humble throughout your years of service.
The moment I remember best:
The first time I jumped from an airplane.
What should people know about you/your service?
Serving in the Army made me humble in life.
What would we be surprised to learn about you?
I was once scared to go to combat and requested to leave the military before being deployed to Iraq but was denied. At the time I was injured with shoulder injury from a parachute jump and my unit had already left Ft. Bragg to Iraq one month prior. I just had my infant daughter and I was scared to leave her. I was denied exit from the military, I got courageous as I picked my daughter up, looked her in the eyes, regained my deployable status from the doctor, went from Ft. Bragg to Iraq alone, got back with my unit and served in combat. I came back home as one of six soldiers to receive an Excellence in Combat award from the brigade commanding officer and realized my part mattered in the efforts of the Army. It made me realize that my self-sacrifice is what mattered most and not my own selfish or cowardice needs. I would have regretted to the day I died if the commanders allowed me that request to leave and not serve the American people and Iraqi people in combat against terrorism. HOOAH Army! All the way! Airborne!
