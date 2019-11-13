HICKORY — The Hickory High School class of 1969 held their 50th reunion on the weekend of Sept. 14.
Activities included a captain’s choice golf outing, Welcome Home gathering at the old library known now as the Keiser Community Room, tour of the former school campus now the current SALT Block, a nostalgic trip through Paramount Classic Cars showroom, and a gala celebration at Moretz Mill with dining and dancing with music provided by Cammy Award winning disc jockey Johnny B.
Attending classmates included David Abernethy, John Abernethy, Jones Abernethy, Danny Bailey, Bill Baker, Phil Barton, Rick Berry, Bruce Blackburn, Bob Bolch, Kayo Hodges Bolton, Steve Boyd, David Brooks, Lee Brown, Jan Dale Caldwell, Sharlene Marvin Clemmons, Donald Clontz, Sharon Everett Coley, Wayne Collie, Sharon Houston Collins, Bud Cook, Marie Bissette Cook, Nancy Moore Craft, Steve Deitz, Art Drumheller, Daniel Duke, Alan Dula, Susan Huffman Edwards, Ned Espey, Brad Field, Beth Means Gaddy, Donna Wooldridge Garland, Bill Gilbert, Anne Crone Goodson, Donald Gore, Aaron Gower, Kay Huffman Gregory, Linda Shepherd Guess, Judy Bradley Harrelson, Deda Edwards Helms, Tom Jackson, Vance James, Mary Jo Walters Jessup, Lee Jessup, Roy Johnson, Mike Kaylor, Nellie Blair Lackey, Rick Lasater, Nathan Lehman, Fredia Liles Carter, Ernie Lippard, Jim Lockman, Kim Logan, Keith Long, Debra Blackwood Lovvorn, Arnold Manning, Gary Martin, John McCarter, Jamie McDonald, June Sherrill McKay, Carla Garriga McRee, Charley Mogray, Nancy Moss Moore, Harvey Morrison, Steve Mull, Lynn Chandler Munday, Shannon Kirby Neal, David Nichols, Sandy Hennessee Nolan, Michael Pack, Jake Parks, Janie Parks Peak, Clyde Penley, Jerry Pittman, Dennis Pitts, Patti Saine Powers, Jan Preslar, Tom Pruitt, Becky Psioda, Kathryn Yount Rhea, Michael Rink, Brenda Sanders Roberts, Allen Robertson, Debbie Hewat Robinson, Phil Robinson, Altheria Foster Rowe, Randy Sain, Mary Setzer Schmulling, Ralph Shell, Alice Chubb Sherrill, Bert Showfety, Kay Isenhower Showfety, Karen Houk Shuford, Scott Shuford, Jeanne Swink Simpson, Mary Louise Sitton, Debra Copeland Sizemore, Susie Keller Smith, Carole Lewis Spainhour, Connie Spencer Spurlock, Gary Stafford, Carl Starnes, Bryn Willett Starnes, Rich Stephens, Libby Hefner Steele, Larcelia Stamey Story, Ibba Peden Tappe, Coco Whitener Teeter, Joe Thomason, Jan Trivette Agnew, Elaine Hendrix Vaughn, Jan Evans Vierra, Charlene Powell Walker, Johnny Walls, Craig Cushman Weaver, Lorin Weaver, Judy Parkinson Webb, Allison Grimes Wheeler, Kim Wiles, Sara Hill Williams, Jim Williams, Nancy Rudisill Wilson, Benny Yount, Jim Yount.
