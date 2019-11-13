HICKORY — Members of the Hickory High School class of 1949 recently met at Captain’s Galley to celebrate their 70th reunion.
They were welcomed by class members Nancy Townsend Arndt and Grace Seitz Cook. Following the invocation and a song by Bill Boyd, attendees enjoyed lunch and renewed old friendships. Eighteen members of the class were in attendance, with several having traveled from Georgia and Tennessee.
Shown in front are Myrtle Walker Dale, Peggy Baker Byers, Betty Williams Keller, Madge Wright Huffman, Grace Seitz Cook and Wilma Frye Killian.
In the second row are Joe Henry Crump, Bobbie Rink Griggs, Nancy Townsend Arndt, Nancy Byrd Boyd, Betty Sue Nance Patton, Betty Jo Sharpe Cutler and Marion Bolch.
In the third row are Charles Hicks, Bill Boyd, Charles Johnston, Bob Bollinger and Reginal Munday.
After lunch there was a time or remembrance for classmates who were lost during the past year. Led by Peggy Baker Byers and Nancy Townsend Arndt, tribute was paid to Ann Barker Parker, Jack Blevins, Louis Deal, Rena Ann Furlong Rosequist, Betty Sue Marlowe Hewitt, Shirley Hoover Creech and Joanna Doak Morgan.
Grace Sietz Cook and others shared information about classmates who had been unable to attend. Songs were sung throughout, including “Oh My Darlin’ HHS” to the tune of “Oh My Darlin’ Clementine” with lyrics written by late classmate Betty Wright Munday for the class’ 20th reunion in 1969. The gathering closed with the hymn “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.”
