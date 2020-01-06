Hickory High School Principal Rebecca Kay Tuttle, 36, was arrested Jan. 4 on a driving while impaired charge, according to the Hickory Police website.
Hickory Public Schools issued a statement when asked about Tuttle but refused to name her in the response.
“We are aware that an administrative employee was involved in an automobile accident this past Friday night, January 3, 2020, after which criminal charges were filed,” the statement issued by Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, stated.
Snowden said no other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident
“Upon receiving information regarding this concern, HPS acted in accordance with district policy,” Snowden said. “This matter will not affect the students’ school day or the school’s standard operation.”
Tuttle was named principal of Hickory High School in the summer of 2019, according to a previous HDR article. She previously served as principal at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet school and as assistant principal of Hickory High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
well you can kiss your leadership job gone,really fill bad about what happened.if you drink ,which i know a lot of people that do, don't drive!
With your spelling, punctuation and grammar, I'm sure HPS is hoping you aren't a product of their education. They've had enough embarrassment for one day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.