HICKORY — The Hickory High School Class of 1951 celebrated their 68th year since graduation at the Griffin Farm on Saturday, Oct. 19. After a time of sharing memories and recent updates, catered food was served.
Letters and notes from some who could not attend were read. The “in memory” list of names of those who died was shared. Included were the names of some of those most recently deceased. Of a class of 164, the most recent available information shows that 60 are alive.
Shown in the photo in the first row are Gwen Crump Sr. and his wife Amy, Barbara Summers Miller, Josephine Hambrick, Patricia Patton Mauck, Sarah Sherrill Furlong, Charles Moss, Charles S. Young Jr. and Richard Griffin. In the second row are Jim Roseman, Bruce Teague, Barney Melvin, Gene Hafer and Joan Wright Moore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.