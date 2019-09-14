RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Union football team scored first and last, but 28 unanswered points by Lenoir-Rhyne in the second and third quarters proved to be the difference as the Bears defeated the Panthers 28-11 on Saturday afternoon at Hovey Field.
L-R (2-0) won its road opener for the first time since a 20-17 victory over Carson-Newman in 2016. The Bears have now won 12 consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season.
After Virginia Union (1-1) got the scoring started with a 27-yard field goal from Jefferson Souza at the 8:31 mark of the opening quarter, L-R took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Ameen Stevens just 22 seconds into the second period. Stevens’ trip across the goal line capped a 15-play, 74-yard drive.
Dareke Young tallied the next three TDs for the Bears, scoring from 2 yards out at the 11:03 mark of the second quarter and from 8 yards out with 4:54 left until halftime. The junior wide receiver’s third score came on a 16-yard TD pass from Grayson Willingham with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers managed their only TD of the afternoon on a 2-yard run from Tabyus Taylor on the first play of the fourth quarter. They added a successful 2-point conversion to account for the final score.
L-R’s Young finished with 79 yards of total offense, catching two passes for 52 yards and carrying six times for 27 yards. Stevens was the team’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 62 yards, and he also added 17 yards on two receptions.
The Bears’ Willingham completed 10 of 21 passes for 131 yards and the TD strike to Young. His counterpart Khalid Morris completed 16 of 31 passes for 222 yards for Virginia Union, but was also intercepted twice as L-R’s Landon Scott picked him off in the first and fourth quarters.
The L-R defense added three sacks and eight tackles for loss. Jaquan Artis had one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss, while Clayton Horn and Amari Houston each finished with one sack and one tackle for loss.
Virginia Union got seven catches for 132 yards from Charles Hall, while Taylor led the Panthers on the ground with 23 carries for 43 yards and their lone TD.
The Bears host Newberry next Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. at Moretz Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.