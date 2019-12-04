NEWTON — Hickory led for most of Tuesday night’s boys basketball game, overcoming an early flurry by Newton-Conover to collect a 58-54 win in the Red Tornadoes’ season opener at Lemon Gymnasium. Cody Young led all scorers with 26 points as Hickory moved to 1-0 for the fifth straight season.
Davis Amos added 13 points for the Red Tornadoes, while the Red Devils (2-1) were paced by 14 points from Maverick Davis. Hickory defeated Newton-Conover for the 13th straight time since a 65-62 loss to open the 2014-15 season.
“It was the first game for us and so I still think we’re trying to find our identity a little bit,” Hickory coach Andy Poplin said. “We’ve got Cody and Davis that have played on the varsity for four years, they kind of take the lead for us, but we’ve got some parts that are gonna come together and work. It’s like a puzzle right now that we’re trying to fit together, but I did think that our guys competed when we got behind early and I give them a lot of credit for that.”
Newton-Conover’s Davis turned a 5-5 tie into a six-point lead with back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter. Following a free throw by Hickory’s Amos, Mathew Martinez recorded a putback and Drew Danner turned a steal into a layup to give the Red Tornadoes a 15-6 advantage.
Hickory responded with 27 of the next 32 points to take control of the contest.
Young knocked down a pair of 3s in the closing minutes of the opening period as the Red Tornadoes rallied for a 19-17 lead after one. Then Hickory held the Red Devils without a field goal for the first six minutes of the second quarter as it built a 33-20 lead. Newton-Conover finally ended its drought with a layup from Danner, but the hosts found themselves down 39-25 at the half.
“Shooting slumps like that were our Achilles heel last year,” Newton-Conover coach Matt Wilkinson said. “I thought that six-minute stretch was the difference in the game.”
Newton-Conover fought back in the third quarter as Hickory only managed five points on a jumper and a triple from Young. Conversely, six different players scored for the Red Devils as they battled within six points, 44-38, heading into the fourth.
The game became a free throw contest in the final frame, with both squads leaving points at the foul line. Hickory was 7 of 14 at the charity stripe over the final eight minutes, while Newton-Conover missed five of its final seven free throws.
Nevertheless, the Red Devils pulled within a single possession on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter. A 3 from Jackson Mullins cut the deficit to three at 46-43 early in the period, while a Zane Redmond trey followed by Mullins’ steal and layup made it 49-47 midway through the quarter.
In the end, that was as close as Newton-Conover would get. Hickory stretched its lead back to eight and held on despite the Red Devils scoring the last four points on a 3 from Davis and a free throw from Mullins.
“It’s a long season, it’s the first game and so I feel fortunate that we beat a really good team,” said Poplin. “Coach Wilkinson does a great job and that’s a well-coached team and they’re gonna win a lot of games. So to figure out a way to get started like this is great, and we’ve just got to try to … build on it every day and get better.”
Hickory hosts Statesville on Friday, while Newton-Conover hosted Fred T. Foard on Wednesday before entertaining Bunker Hill next Tuesday.
GIRLS
Newton-Conover 63, Hickory 48
The Red Devils began their home slate with a convincing win over their county rivals. Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell scored a season-high 26 points, while Grace Loftin added 12 and Aalia Walton chipped in 11.
Hickory’s leading scorer was Finley Lefevers with 12 points, while Shelby Darden had 11.
“Anytime you play Hickory and you get a win, it’s a good thing,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said. “Hickory’s just a very strong traditional program and Coach (Barbara) Helms does an amazing job and she always has. So anytime you play Hickory and you get a win, it’s a good thing.”
A layup by Kayla Soublet off the opening tip gave the Red Tornadoes (1-1) what would turn out to be their only lead of the night. Newton-Conover’s Emma Fox scored the next three points on a layup and a foul shot, while Walton extended the Red Devils’ advantage with a putback off her own miss. Hickory made it 5-4 on a Lefevers layup, but Cornwell eventually took over with three layups of her own as the visitors established a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Newton-Conover (2-1) continued to increase its lead in the second period after the Red Tornadoes got into foul trouble that put the Red Devils in the 1-and-1 just over a minute into the frame. Newton-Conover was 8 of 12 at the free-throw line in the quarter, getting four free throws from Cornwell and two apiece from Loftin and Walton as it cruised to a 34-16 halftime advantage.
Hickory played better after the half as it didn’t allow the Red Devils to grow the lead. However, the Red Tornadoes were also unable to make much of a dent in the deficit. Newton-Conover led 49-32 through three quarters before winning by a 15-point final margin.
“I thought momentum-wise we didn’t have a lot of momentum until the third and fourth quarter,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said. “We kind of dug ourselves a hole.
“It’s good (to play a team like Newton-Conover this early),” she continued. “Like I told them, I’ve had plenty of teams that have come in here their first game and have lost and have gone on to play in state championships. You can either learn from it or you can sulk.”
The Red Devils shot 32 free throws in the contest compared to 14 for Hickory. Newton-Conover made 20 foul shots and the Red Tornadoes made 11, while a second-quarter 3 from the Red Devils’ Walton and a third-quarter triple from Hickory’s Izzi Wood accounted for the only long-range makes in the game.
“We like to get to the line,” said White. “With our size, we attract a lot of attention around the ball and so we know that we’re gonna hopefully get to the free-throw line a lot and we work on them every day.
“They call them free ones for a reason,” she added, “so if you can capitalize on them it can make a difference.”
The Red Devils entertained Fred T. Foard on Wednesday before hosting Bunker Hill next Tuesday, while the Red Tornadoes are at Statesville on Friday.
GIRLS
Hickory: 08 08 16 16 — 48
Newton-Conover: 15 19 15 14 — 63
Hickory — Finley Lefevers 12, Shelby Darden 11, Izzi Wood 9, Kayla Soublet 6, Aysha Short 4, Ellie Rambaugh 2, Sophia Long 2, Kellen Morin 2.
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 26, Grace Loftin 12, Aalia Walton 11, Jahlea Peters 6, Emma Fox 5, Cassidy Geddes 3.
BOYS
Hickory: 19 20 05 14 — 58
Newton-Conover: 17 08 13 16 — 54
Hickory — Cody Young 26, Davis Amos 13, Dallas Culbreath 7, Rico Walker 6, Nick Everhardt 2, Jayden Maddox 2, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 2.
Newton-Conover — Maverick Davis 14, Drew Danner 9, Mathew Martinez 8, Jaheim McCathern 8, Zane Redmond 7, Jackson Mullins 5, Jayden Roseman 3.
