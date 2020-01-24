Peace Pole

Myra Smith (right) and Paul Nino, grounds manager at Hickory Foundation YMCA, unveil the Peace Pole Thursday morning. Myra and Darwin Smith of Sherrills Ford donated the pole which displays the message "May Peace Prevail on Earth" in several languages.

The YMCA branches in Hickory and Conover have added two monuments to peace at their locations.

On Thursday, the Hickory Foundation YMCA unveiled a peace pole. A pole was planted at the Adrian Shuford YMCA on Wednesday.

Peace poles are part of an international effort to provide physical markers intended to inspire greater commitment to peace and harmony within communities.

Each pole has the words “May Peace Prevail on Earth” written in different languages.

YMCA Fund Development Director Gerry Knox said the poles at the local YMCA branches have the message written  in Danish, French, Spanish, German, Braille, Cherokee, Hebrew, American Sign Language, Romanian, Hmong and Irish Gaelic.

“The celebration of bringing the community together … allows us to sincerely focus on our mutual desire to serve, create and manifest true peace on earth while transcending our differences and rejoicing common humanity,”  Knox said.

The poles were donated by Sherrills Ford residents Myra and Darwin Smith.

Paxton Tallent, executive director of the Hickory Foundation YMCA, said YMCA employees were at a retreat at the Smiths' property a few months ago and noticed the peace pole they had up on their property.

The couple likely got the idea to donate after hearing the employees express interest in the pole, Tallent said. 

