The city of Hickory held the first in a series of events honoring the city's 150th anniversary at City Hall on Friday.
Friday marked 150 years since the city of Hickory was officially established as the town of Hickory Tavern.
The city became officially known as the city of Hickory in 1876.
At the time of the city’s incorporation in 1870, the city had a population of 330, seven factories and seven stores, Mayor Hank Guess said.
Guess said the original Pennsylvania Dutch settlers who came to the area in the 1700s “were known to be industrious and independent, some who were skilled craftsmen along with a few professionals.
“We might could say that 150 years later that we have continued in that craftsmanship and of course we’ve grown to more than just a few professionals,” Guess said.
Guess announced a list of events the city will be holding later this year, including a Birthday Bash at the SALT Block on June 4.
The city will also be burying a time capsule at some point this year, Guess said.
The city has also set up a website – hickorync.gov/hky150 – showing a schedule for the events and a link for purchasing 150th anniversary merchandise.
Steven Lyerly of Olde Hickory Brewery said they would be producing a new beer known as Hickory Tavern Ale that will be available on draft at the brewery’s restaurants and in some local stores.
The audience for the city’s anniversary kickoff included at least one person with a deep family history in the community.
Norma Ridenhour said her great-great-grandfather Jacob Henry Link was the first person to build a house in Hickory in 1859.
“I love it because of the history that my family has had in the area,” Ridenhour said.
Richard Eller, a historian at Catawba Valley Community College, said the city has reflected a spirit of openness from its early days.
“It was a wonderful place where it didn’t matter who you were,” Eller said. “If you had a better idea and you wanted to come here and try something, you were welcome.”
