A Granite Falls man was airlifted to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after shooting himself on Thursday morning, said Lt. Shelly Hartley with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
Hartley said Jayland Starnes, 18, was holding a pistol inside his residence when he tripped over a throw rug. As he tripped, the gun went off and shot Starnes on the right side of his face.
Hartley said as of Friday afternoon Starnes’ condition was stable, and he is expected to fully recover. She added that the incident is no longer under investigation.
