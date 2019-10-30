A Kenworth neighborhood resident is calling on city leaders to address violence in the community following the shooting of a 14-year-old on Monday.
Greg Schauble wrote city leaders on Tuesday requesting the city to take steps to address the drive-by shootings and random gunfire that he says are a major problem in the neighborhood.
Below is breakdown of the shooting, the letter and the response of some city leaders.
The shooting The 14-year-old was shot in the hand outside of a home in Hickory on Monday, according to Maj. Reed Baer of the Hickory Police Department.
The shooting took place at the 400 block of Third Avenue SE, according to an incident report obtained from the Hickory Police Department. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Baer.
Baer said police do not have a suspect in custody and are currently in the process of verifying what happened at the scene.
The report lists two items of evidence obtained during the police investigation: clothes and security camera footage.
Baer said that they believe the suspect knew the victim and they don’t believe there is any further danger to the community.
Baer asked that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2600.
A call for action
Schauble wrote that the shooting Monday “underscores continued benign neglect on the part of Mayor Guess and Hickory City Council members who should insist on appropriate measures to protect residents of Kenworth neighborhood.”
The city has not taken action to address issues ranging from random shooting to car chases, even though the issues have been raised a number of times at community meetings, Schauble wrote.
Schauble wrote that, at one neighborhood meeting, Guess said, “I hear gunfire in my neighborhood,” in response to complaints of gunfire in Kenworth.
The city has said it is up to the residents to initiate the process of improving safety in the area, Schauble wrote.
“City officials have responded by insisting it is the responsibility of residents to provide petition to the city to address violent and criminal activities,” Schauble wrote. “When did it become incumbent upon citizens to have to justify to city government and elected representatives that their safety and lives matter?”
Schauble closed the letter by calling on the council to vote for safety measures in the neighborhood such as additional street lights, security cameras and speed cushions.
City leaders respond
Guess said safety is a priority for the city not just in the Kenworth community but all city communities, adding that addressing safety concerns is an ongoing process.
Guess also addressed his comments at the neighborhood meeting.
“I said, that you know, I hear gunfire in my neighborhood but we’re working toward all the neighborhoods throughout the city to make it where you don’t hear gunfire in your neighborhood,” Guess said.
Guess said the city offers a traffic calming program that residents can petition to take part in.
Councilman Danny Seaver, who represents the Kenworth neighborhood, said gunfire is a problem in the community but he believes it is one that has gotten better over time.
“I hear gunshots a lot too in the neighborhood every year,” Seaver said. “I have to say — I’ve lived here 40-some years — it’s less now than it used to be.”
Seaver said initiatives like traffic-calming measures and security cameras are good ideas but he also cited the cost of such efforts.
“I like those ideas,” Seaver said. “All that kind of stuff is helpful and some of those things are very expensive and taxpayers have to foot the bill ultimately for those kind of things.”
Hickory has the resources to take control of the situation. Start with city leaders meeting with the community.
