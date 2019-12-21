In 1971, Carl Cardwell became an honorary sheriff’s deputy in Knox County, Tenn.. Nearly 50 years later, now living in Newton at the age of 92, Cardwell got that same honor from Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown.
Cardwell’s sons, Mark and Chuck, remember when Carl first got the honorary-deputy card from his neighbor and friend, Chuck said. Their neighbor was elected Knox County sheriff that year and bestowed the title on Carl, who was a radio engineer for AT&T at the time.
But Carl put the card in his wallet and no one saw it again, until a few years ago Carl started pulling it out again, Mark said. It became Carl’s favorite keepsake.
“It was his prized possession,” Mark said.
Then a year ago, while living at Abernethy Laurels retirement community with his wife, Roberta, Carl lost the card.
That’s why Jackie Wesson, a resident services coordinator, decided to surprise Carl with a visit from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton Police Department.
“He’s always talked about law enforcement,” Wesson said.
So, through the retirement community’s Grant a Dream program, they made the visit happen on Friday — the same day Carl and his wife celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
The whole family and residents at Abernethy Laurels watched as Carl met Sheriff Don Brown and Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe, and both thanked him for his commitment to law enforcement. Carl got a Newton Police patch, an honorary plaque from the Sheriff’s Office and a certificate, among other things.
The biggest surprise was a ride in a patrol car, with the sound of the sirens sending them off.
Carl’s mouth spread wide with a smile, and he had only a few words to say about the experience.
“This is all a big surprise to me,” he said.
