Three months ago the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office's narcotics division received information of a major methamphetamine distribution in Alexander County, as well as other counties in western North Carolina, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
A surveillance investigation was launched by the sheriff’s office, lasting approximately three months and focused on four individuals, according to the release. This investigation led law enforcement throughout western North Carolina into Georgia.
Jeremy Matthew Magnus, 44, of Gillsville, Georgia; Angela Marie Dale, 33, of Morganton; Troy Norman Powell, 42, of Lenoir; and Heather Nicole Swanson, 35, of Lenoir were all arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine.
Magnus was a major distributor of methamphetamine to Alexander County and western North Carolina, according to the release. Magnus and Dale were taken into custody after a vehicle stop in Granite Falls. Powell and Swanson were taken into custody after leaving a residence in Caldwell County.
All four are currently being held in the custody of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. The bond for each is $500,000.
Further investigation led to the seizure of a large quantity of U.S. currency, two vehicles and a large quantity of methamphetamine, according to the release. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine seized in this operation is approximately $291,300.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Homeland Security, Hickory Police Department, Boone Police Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the investigation.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman thanked the agencies for their assistance in this operation and for their tireless effort in shutting down this methamphetamine distribution operation.
This investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
If anyone has any information about the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances, Bowman said you should contact Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.
