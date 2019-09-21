NEWTON - Who would speak for you in a serious health care crisis? Have you made your health care wishes known in writing?
Carolina Caring will host a series of educational workshops about North Carolina’s two legal documents, the Health Care Power of Attorney and Living Will forms, referred together as an advance directive.
The advance directive allows you to express your wishes for future health care and helps guide decisions about that care in the event you become unable to speak for yourself.
When completed in advance of the time one is very sick, these forms clarify who you would want to speak for you regarding health care decisions. They also provide direction for the physicians and health care team, ensuring you remain in control and receive the kind of care that you want or decline the care do not want.
Carolina Caring facilitators Julie Packer, RN, MSN, and the Rev. Sandi Hood will lead a free educational program for adults, 18 and older, about these documents on Monday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. Everyone who attends will receive a free toolkit, including the legal forms necessary to complete an advance directive. Participants may return to have their documents witnessed and notarized at no charge on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to attend.
For those unable to attend the evening time, an optional daytime session will meet on Monday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m., followed by a notary workshop on Oct. 21, at 3 p.m.
All sessions will meet at Carolina Caring, Building One conference room, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton.
Appointments are required. Call 828-466-0466, ext. 0, or contact jpacker@carolinacaring.org.
